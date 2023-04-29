Short Interest in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expands By 15.2%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Sleep Number Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SNBR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.55. 747,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,897. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

