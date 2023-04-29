Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Rises By 18.7%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,800 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 647,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.6 days.

Solaris Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964. Solaris Resources has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.