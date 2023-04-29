Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Declines By 41.1%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 60,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 114,589 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 278,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.70. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.27.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of rugged and consumer durable mobile devices including phones and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Canada and Latin America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

