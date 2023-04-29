Short Interest in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Decreases By 17.2%

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 751,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY traded down $5.42 on Friday, reaching $89.67. 2,335,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,075. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.