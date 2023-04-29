Short Interest in STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Increases By 17.0%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,200 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 401,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 313.5 days.

Shares of SNVVF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,944. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNVVF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

