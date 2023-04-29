Short Interest in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rises By 18.6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Summit Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 15,973,743 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,772,430.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,395,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,565,032.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 15,973,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $16,772,430.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,395,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,565,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 196,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $206,180.10. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 392,659,985 shares of company stock valued at $412,292,984 over the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 563.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:SMMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 1,271,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $920.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -1.01.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Articles

