Short Interest in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expands By 12.9%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,720,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 10,380,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 3,810,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SunPower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in SunPower by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 824,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 124,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

SPWR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. 5,541,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,080. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

