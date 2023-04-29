Short Interest in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Increases By 23.9%

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tarena International Stock Performance

TEDU stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.44. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEDU. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tarena International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.