Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Decreases By 27.1%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TC Biopharm Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of TC Biopharm stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. 101,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,188. TC Biopharm has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TC Biopharm from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday.
About TC Biopharm
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.
