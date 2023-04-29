Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Decreases By 27.1%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TC Biopharm Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of TC Biopharm stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. 101,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,188. TC Biopharm has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TC Biopharm from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Biopharm

About TC Biopharm

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBP. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TC Biopharm during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Biopharm by 454.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Biopharm in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

