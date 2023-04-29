Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Grows By 77.8%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBS opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

About Texas Community Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.