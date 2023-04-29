Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Grows By 77.8%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCBS opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $17.75.
Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares
About Texas Community Bancshares
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Community Bancshares (TCBS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.