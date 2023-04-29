Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Declines By 90.0%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

The Bidvest Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The Bidvest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.45%.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

