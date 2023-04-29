Short Interest in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Increases By 36.3%

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RTL opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. Necessity Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.43%. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is presently -106.25%.

(Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.