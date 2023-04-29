Short Interest in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Rises By 84.5%

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the March 31st total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,565. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Tiptree by 363.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,030 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tiptree by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 105,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tiptree by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tiptree by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Stock Down 1.6 %

Tiptree Increases Dividend

TIPT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. 40,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a market cap of $505.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.10. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is -74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

