Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Declines By 71.4%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Stock Performance

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $26.24.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.