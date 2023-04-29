Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Expands By 488.2%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 488.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ultrack Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJLB remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,824. Ultrack Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Ultrack Systems Company Profile

Ultrack Systems, Inc engages in the business of GPS tracking solutions. The company’s activities include development, implementation and distribution of electronic monitoring, and tracking systems for companies in the field of leasing, transportation, construction, disposal and others. Its hardware helps a range of customers in locating and tracking moving assets.

