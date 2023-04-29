Short Interest in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Decreases By 16.8%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. 1,566,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,806. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.28%.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $426,463,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unum Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after purchasing an additional 192,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

