Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Drops By 30.8%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,155. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $54.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

