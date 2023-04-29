Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Drops By 15.2%

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,900 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 398,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NCZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 199,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,909. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $3.93.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

