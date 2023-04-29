Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Up 47.1% in April

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Silicom Stock Performance

Shares of SILC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 24,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.92. Silicom has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 12.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Silicom

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 17.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Silicom by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Silicom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Silicom by 14.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Further Reading

