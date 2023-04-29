Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Up 15.3% in April

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:SILK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.02. 272,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,803. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $58.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.62.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $364,999.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $364,999.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony M. Chou sold 13,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $715,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,469 shares of company stock worth $4,751,946. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,672,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,396,000 after acquiring an additional 129,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,404,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

