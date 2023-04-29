Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Sirius XM Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

