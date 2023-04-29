Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $536,229.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625 over the last ninety days. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Further Reading

