Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.19. 5,622,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,067. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.