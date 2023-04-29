SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $691.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SkyWest Stock Up 17.6 %

SKYW stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Raymond James raised SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director James L. Welch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,493.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SkyWest by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SkyWest by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

