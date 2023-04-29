Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Update

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

SWKS traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.90. 1,621,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,508. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.76.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

