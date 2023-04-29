SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Position Lifted by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty makes up 12.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of SL Green Realty worth $21,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after buying an additional 1,070,944 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,681,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,486,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. 1,690,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.64. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

