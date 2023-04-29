SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Update

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,100 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 518,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLRC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,637. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $790.50 million, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 455.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 50,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $785,397.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,131,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,755,166.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 34,628 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,267,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 50,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $785,397.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,131,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,755,166.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 138,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,243 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 216,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

See Also

