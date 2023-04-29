SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.8 days.
SMC Stock Performance
SMECF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.60. 792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $512.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.51. SMC has a one year low of $370.25 and a one year high of $538.34.
About SMC
