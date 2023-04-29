SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.8 days.

SMC Stock Performance

SMECF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.60. 792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $512.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.51. SMC has a one year low of $370.25 and a one year high of $538.34.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

