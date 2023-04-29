Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.69.

Snap Stock Down 17.0 %

SNAP opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $453,470.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 802,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,639,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Snap by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,397 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,896 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

