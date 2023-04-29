Societe Generale Lowers bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) to Sell

Societe Generale lowered shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
bpost NV/SA Price Performance
Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. bpost NV/SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91.
bpost NV/SA Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on bpost NV/SA (BPOSY)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.