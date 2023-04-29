Societe Generale Lowers bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) to Sell

Societe Generale lowered shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. bpost NV/SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

