SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.00 million-$740.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.72 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.71-0.76 EPS.

SWI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.62. 632,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 127.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $187.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SWI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 375,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,600,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after buying an additional 102,074 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SolarWinds by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 470,462 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 64,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SolarWinds by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

