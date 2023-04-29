Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Solid Power news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 214,500 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,014.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Solid Power stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,231. Solid Power has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47.

