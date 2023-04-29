Sonen Capital LLC Acquires 660 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Sonen Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 596.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $85.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.15.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

