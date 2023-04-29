Sonen Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Cooper Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.45. 174,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,698. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $388.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.78. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.80.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

