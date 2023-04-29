Sonen Capital LLC Has $519,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sonen Capital LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after buying an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,109,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,548,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.