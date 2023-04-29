Sonen Capital LLC Has $972,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sonen Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities accounts for about 1.6% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,183,000 after acquiring an additional 535,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,311,000 after purchasing an additional 633,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,909,000 after purchasing an additional 179,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTRG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,660. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

