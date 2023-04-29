Sonen Capital LLC Sells 847 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1,465.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.29. 3,274,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,301. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

