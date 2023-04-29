Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend by an average of 37.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,336 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $612,370.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,960.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,399,076.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,361,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,693 in the last three months. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

