Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 31.54%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share.

SAH traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $44.52. 442,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at $41,361,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $612,370.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,960.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,432 shares of company stock worth $5,200,693. 36.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

