Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.17, but opened at $48.11. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 122,399 shares.

The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,336 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $612,370.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,960.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,432 shares of company stock worth $5,200,693 in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.