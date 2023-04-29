SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,110,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,337 shares in the company, valued at $155,447.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,055,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,782.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,447.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,827 shares of company stock worth $739,193. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOUN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.66. 5,135,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,317,664. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

