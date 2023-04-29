SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SOUNW stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.36. 34,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,079. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

