Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. Southern also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.55. 4,598,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,166. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

