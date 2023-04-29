SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

SouthState has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. SouthState has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SouthState to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $68.98 on Friday. SouthState has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthState will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSB. StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 14,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 14,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SouthState by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SouthState by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the third quarter worth about $238,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

