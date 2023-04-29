Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $48.18.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

