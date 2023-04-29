Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

