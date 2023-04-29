Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 620,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,226. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.12.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Risa Cretella sold 14,420 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $237,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,866,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,805,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,283,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 331,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,818. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOVO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

