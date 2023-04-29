S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in S&P Global by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $362.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.