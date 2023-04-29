S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.35-12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.32-12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.41 billion. S&P Global also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.35-$12.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $394.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.58. 1,742,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,880. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 113,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

