SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.44% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

RWX opened at $27.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $451.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $32.46.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

